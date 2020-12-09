JLL Negotiates Sale of 798,246 SF Speedway Logistics Crossing in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Speedway Logistics Crossing in Fort Worth totals 798,246 square feet. The property was built in 2020.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Speedway Logistics Crossing, a newly built, 798,246-square-foor industrial complex in Fort Worth. The two-building property is situated on 55 acres within two miles of the intersection of Interstate 35 and State Highway 114 and was 82 percent leased at the time of sale. Building features include 36-foot clear heights, 134 dock-high doors, 173 trailer parking spaces and ESFR sprinkler systems. John Huguenard, Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa and Zach Riebe of JLL represented the seller, Scannell Properties, in the transaction. James Campbell Co., a Hawaii-based investment firm, purchased the property for an undisclosed price.