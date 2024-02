SHREWSBURY, MASS. — JLL has arranged the sale of The Residence at Orchard Grove, an 80-unit seniors housing complex in Shrewsbury, located just east of Worcester. The three-story building opened in 2017 and offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services. Jay Wagner, Aaron Rosenzweig, Rick Swartz and Jim Dooley of JLL represented the seller, Blue Moon Capital Partners, in the transaction and procured an undisclosed REIT as the buyer. LCB Senior Living operates the facility.