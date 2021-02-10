JLL Negotiates Sale of 805,601 SF Industrial Facility Leased to Amazon in Metro Houston

KATY, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of an 805,601-square-foot industrial facility situated on 54.1 acres at 22525 Clay Road in Katy, a western suburb of Houston. The newly built facility was constructed as a build-to-suit for an e-commerce tenant, which the Houston Chronicle reports is Amazon. Building features include 40-foot clear heights, 190-foot truck court depths and an ESFR sprinkler system. Trent Agnew, Rusty Tamlyn, Charles Strauss, Tom Weber and Jack Britton of JLL represented the seller, an undisclosed publicly traded REIT, in the transaction. An affiliate of Chicago-based Walton Street Capital purchased the asset for an undisclosed price. Colby Mueck, Michael Johnson and Molly Leinsdorf of JLL placed floating-rate acquisition financing through Wells Fargo on behalf of the buyer.