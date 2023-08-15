Tuesday, August 15, 2023
JLL Negotiates Sale of 82,000 SF Medical Office Complex in Exeter, New Hampshire

by Taylor Williams

EXETER, N.H. — JLL has negotiated the sale of a two-building, 82,000-square-foot medical office complex in Exeter, located just north of the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. Access Sports Medicine, Seacoast Pathology and Exeter Hospital anchor the complex at 1 Hampton Road, which was 92 percent leased at the time of sale. Brannan Knott, Mindy Berman, Anthony Sardo and Landon Weaver of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Sendero Capital and Angelo Gordon, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

