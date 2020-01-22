JLL Negotiates $180M Sale of Westinghouse Electric Headquarters Near Pittsburgh

Westinghouse Electric's corporate headquarters in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, spans 824,000 square feet. The property was built in 2009.

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA. — JLL has negotiated the sale of the Westinghouse Electric Co. headquarters building, an 823,979-square-foot office asset located in Cranberry Township, about 20 miles north of Pittsburgh. Columbia Property Trust sold the property to an institutional investment firm for $180 million.Built in 2009, the Class A complex houses Westinghouse’s executive offices, research and development branch and other various support functions. Amenities at the center include tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, childcare services, walking trails and a bank branch. John Pelusi, Mark Popovich, Mark West, Coler Yoakam and Nick Unkovic of JLL represented the seller, Columbia Property Trust, in the transaction.