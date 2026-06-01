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Builders FirstSource consolidated four existing operations into one building at Grand Central West in Katy, making it the largest occupied building in the company's portfolio.
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

JLL Negotiates Sale of 838,446 SF Industrial Facility in Katy, Texas

by Taylor Williams

KATY, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of an 838,446-square-foot industrial facility in the western Houston suburb of Katy. The building, which was constructed in 2024 as a build-to-suit for Builders FirstSource, represents Phase I of a larger development known as Grand Central West. Building features include 40-foot clear heights, 136 dock doors, 20 loading ramps, three drive-in doors, 185-foot truck court depths, 31,065 square feet of office space and parking for 500 cars and 134 trailers. Trent Agnew, Charles Strauss, Lance Young, Clay Anderson and Dawson Hastings of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Pinpoint Commercial and Senterra, in the transaction. Goldman Sachs purchased the building for an undisclosed price.

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