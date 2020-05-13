REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 844-Unit Affordable Housing Portfolio in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Pictured is Roselawn Apartments, a 120-unit community and part of the 844-unit portfolio in San Antonio recently acquired by Pico Union Housing Corp.

SAN ANTONIO — JLL has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of five garden-style affordable housing properties totaling 844 units in San Antonio. The portfolio includes the 120-unit Roselawn Apartments; the 160-unit Spanish Spur Apartments; the 160-unit Villas of Pecan Manor; the 308-unit Westwood Plaza Apartments and the 96-unit Winston Square Apartments. The properties were built between 1960 and 1976 and feature an average unit size of 769 square feet across the portfolio. Moses Siller and Zar Haro of JLL represented the seller, locally based investment firm Terravista Partners, and procured the buyer, Pico Union Housing Corp. Anson Snyder of JLL arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the new ownership.

