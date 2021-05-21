JLL Negotiates Sale of 85,000 SF Shopping Center in Hudson, Massachusetts

Center at Hudson was 96 percent leased at the time of sale.

HUDSON, MASS. — JLL has negotiated the sale of Center at Hudson, an 85,000-square-foot shopping center in Hudson, about 30 miles west of Boston. A Stop & Shop grocery store anchors the property, which was 96 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Expo Nails, The Paper Store, Sperry’s Liquors and Eye Care Center. Nat Heald, Chris Angelone and Zach Nitsche of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was NNM Realty Trust, a regional owner-operator.