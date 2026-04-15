JLL Negotiates Sale of 851,457 SF Retail Power Center in Allen, Texas

ALLEN, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of an 851,457-square-foot retail power center in Allen, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. The Village at Allen sits on an approximately 110-acre site and was 89 percent leased at the time of sale. Tenants include T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, HomeSense and Sierra, all of which are part of the TJX family of companies, as well as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Ross Dress For Less, Best Buy, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty, Total Wine & More and Michaels. Chris Gerard, Barry Brown and Erin Lazarus of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between an affiliate of DLC Management Corp. and American Realty Advisors, in the transaction. The buyer was Sterling Organization, an investment firm based in South Florida.