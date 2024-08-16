JLL Negotiates Sale of 92-Acre Industrial Development Site in Wallkill, New York

WALLKILL, N.Y. — JLL has negotiated the sale of a 92-acre industrial development site in Wallkill, about 75 miles north of New York City. The site at 350 Silverlake-Scotchtown Road is known locally as Golden Triangle and is fully approved for the development of roughly 835,000 square feet of prodcut. Crow Holdings Development acquired the site with a two-phase plan to construct a facility that will be known as Golden Triangle Logistics Center. Phase I will total 535,603 square feet and feature a clear height of 36 feet, 88 dock doors and parking for 83 trailers and 422 trailers. Phase II will comprise 299,200 square feet and could include 38 dock doors and parking for 199 cars and 34 trailers. Rob Kossar and James Panczykowski of JLL represented the seller, New Jersey-based Vision Real Estate Partners, in the land deal. JLL has also been retained to lease the project, construction of which is slated to begin in the third quarter.