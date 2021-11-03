JLL Negotiates Sale of 93,377 SF Westside Market Shopping Center in Frisco
FRISCO, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Westside Market, a 93,377-square-foot shopping center located in the northern Dallas suburb of Frisco. Built in 2017 and anchored by a Tom Thumb grocery store with a fueling station, the property was fully leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Subway, Great Clips, Pure Barre, Today’s Vision, Aqua-Tots Swim School and Ideal Smile & Orthodontics. Chris Gerard and Ryan Shore of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Locally based investment firm Tabani Group purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.