JLL Negotiates Sale of 93,377 SF Westside Market Shopping Center in Frisco

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

FRISCO, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Westside Market, a 93,377-square-foot shopping center located in the northern Dallas suburb of Frisco. Built in 2017 and anchored by a Tom Thumb grocery store with a fueling station, the property was fully leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Subway, Great Clips, Pure Barre, Today’s Vision, Aqua-Tots Swim School and Ideal Smile & Orthodontics. Chris Gerard and Ryan Shore of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Locally based investment firm Tabani Group purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.