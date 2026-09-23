Wednesday, September 23, 2026
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DevelopmentNew JerseyNortheastRetail

JLL Negotiates Sale of 93,785 SF Shopping Center in Linden, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

LINDEN, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the sale of The Shops at Legacy Square, a 93,785-square-foot shopping center located in the Northern New Jersey community of Linden. Built in 2021, the center was roughly 81 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Starbucks, Panera Bread, Taco Bell, Wawa, Chick-fil-A, AFC Urgent Care and Aspen Dental. J.B. Bruno, Kevin O’Hearn, Jose Cruz and Cole Doyon of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Stockbridge Capital Group and Cypress Equities, in the transaction.  Michael Klein and Max Custer, also with JLL, arranged acquisition financing for the deal on behalf of the buyer, a partnership between Lamar Cos. and Real Capital Solutions. 

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