JLL Negotiates Sale of 938,103 SF Retail Power Center in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Southpark Meadows, a 938,103-square-foot retail power center in Austin. Built in phases between 2004 and 2008, the center was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as HomeGoods, Marshalls, Ross Dress for Less, Hobby Lobby, Burlington, Dave & Busters, Best Buy, Five Below and Rooms To Go. Chris Gerard, Barry Brown, Ryan Shore, Robby Westerfield and Cole Sutter of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Chris McColpin and Chris Drew, also with JLL, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Charlotte-based Big V Property Group.