REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 938,103 SF Retail Power Center in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Southpark Meadows, a 938,103-square-foot retail power center in Austin. Built in phases between 2004 and 2008, the center was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as HomeGoods, Marshalls, Ross Dress for Less, Hobby Lobby, Burlington, Dave & Busters, Best Buy, Five Below and Rooms To Go. Chris Gerard, Barry Brown, Ryan Shore, Robby Westerfield and Cole Sutter of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Chris McColpin and Chris Drew, also with JLL, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of the  buyer, Charlotte-based Big V Property Group.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  