JLL Negotiates Sale of 93,945 SF Industrial Park in Sugar Land, Texas

Texas

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Commerce Center Sugar Land, a 93,945-square-foot industrial property located on the southwestern outskirts of Houston. Built between 2006 and 2007, Commerce Center Sugar Land consists of six buildings with warehouse, manufacturing and specialized lab space that feature 16- to 18-foot clear heights and a 37 percent office finish. Trent Agnew, Charles Strauss, Katherine Miller and Jack Moody of JLL represented the seller, an affiliate of Houston-based Griffin Partners, in the transaction. A subsidiary of ARKA Properties Group Inc. purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.