HOUSTON — JLL has negotiated the sale of Briar Forest Crossing, a 94,404-square-foot office building in West Houston. The four-story building was 73 percent leased at the time of sale. Marty Hogan of JLL represented the seller, CapRidge Partners, in the off-market transaction. Doug Pack of Colliers represented the buyer, LM & Associates, which purchased the property via a 1031 exchange. Colliers has also been tapped to market the building for lease.