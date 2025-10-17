JLL Negotiates Sale of 95,032 SF Shopping Center in Southwest Houston

HOUSTON — JLL has negotiated the sale of Sugar Park Plaza, a 95,032-square-foot shopping center in southwest Houston. The center consists of one inline retail building and three pad sites and was fully leased at the time of sale. Tenants include Marshalls (anchor), Aga’s Restaurant & Catering, Skechers, Chase Bank and Magnum Staffing. John Indelli and Ryan West of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the off-market transaction. Michael King and Michael Johnson, also with JLL, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Dhanani Private Equity Group.