REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 952-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

Woodland-Self-Storage-Austin

Woodland Self Storage in Austin totals 952 units. The property was built in 2019.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Woodland Self Storage, a 952-unit facility located south of downtown Austin along I-35. The 92,288-square-foot, climate-controlled facility was built in 2019 and was 70 percent occupied at the time of sale. Steve Mellon, Brian Somoza, Adam Roossien and Matthew Wheeler of JLL represented the seller, Austin-based Endeavor Real Estate Group, in the transaction. Utah-based REIT Extra Space Storage purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

