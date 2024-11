UNION, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the sale of an industrial outdoor storage facility in the Northern New Jersey community of Union. The property at 2461 Iorio St. features a service facility with a clear height of 15 feet, one loading dock, four drive-in bays and 2.5 acres of outdoor storage space. Jason Lundy, Marc Duval, Jordan Avanzato and Nicholas Stefans of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, New York-based investment firm Ridgecut Road.