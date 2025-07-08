JLL Negotiates Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Kearny, New Jersey

KEARNY, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the sale of a multifamily development site in the Northern New Jersey community of Kearny that is fully approved for the development of 136 market-rate townhomes. The site is located at 55 Passaic Ave., adjacent to a community park that is also under construction. Jose Cruz, Ryan Robertson, Steve Simonelli, Michael Oliver, Elizabeth DeVesty and Austin Pierce of JLL represented the locally based seller, Russo Development, in the transaction. The buyer, PulteGroup Inc., will continue the development as Bridgeview by Pulte Homes.