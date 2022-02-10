REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Minneapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

This rendering shows development potential for the site, although specific plans were not released.

MINNEAPOLIS — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the sale of a multifamily development site on Oak Grove Street in the Loring Park neighborhood of Minneapolis. The sales price was undisclosed. The buyer is an affiliate of Linden Street Investments, which also has developments in downtown east and the southwest suburbs of Minneapolis. Josh Talberg, Mox Gunderson, Dan Linnell and Adam Haydon of JLL represented the seller, The Woman’s Club of Minneapolis. The site is home to the club’s former parking lot. The buyer’s development plans were not released.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  