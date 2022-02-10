JLL Negotiates Sale of Multifamily Development Site in Minneapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

This rendering shows development potential for the site, although specific plans were not released.

MINNEAPOLIS — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the sale of a multifamily development site on Oak Grove Street in the Loring Park neighborhood of Minneapolis. The sales price was undisclosed. The buyer is an affiliate of Linden Street Investments, which also has developments in downtown east and the southwest suburbs of Minneapolis. Josh Talberg, Mox Gunderson, Dan Linnell and Adam Haydon of JLL represented the seller, The Woman’s Club of Minneapolis. The site is home to the club’s former parking lot. The buyer’s development plans were not released.