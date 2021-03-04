JLL Negotiates Sale of Nursing Home Near Boston for Conversion to Multifamily

WEYMOUTH, MASS. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of the former Colonial Nursing Center in Weymouth, a South Shore suburb of Boston. The buyer plans to convert the property into a workforce housing asset. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Located on 2.1 acres and totaling 72,999 square feet, the current layout includes 93 units with various amenities, including a commercial kitchen, dining room, activity areas, outdoor courtyard, common gathering areas and outdoor walking trails. Jason Skalko, Zach Rigby, Brannan Knott and C.J. Kodani of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.