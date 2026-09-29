JLL Negotiates Sale of Shopping Center in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Casis Village, a shopping center in northwest Austin’s Tarrytown neighborhood. The square footage was not disclosed, but the site spans 3.4 acres. Grocer Randalls anchors the center, which was 92 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Estilo Boutique, Starbucks, Tarrytown Pharmacy, Zed’s and Face Foundrie. Chris Gerard and Shea Petrick of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Ivy Cos. and 35 South Capital. The name of the buyer was not disclosed.