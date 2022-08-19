REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of Three Austin-Area Self-Storage Facilities Totaling 1,600 Units

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

AUSTIN AND BEE CAVE, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of three self-storage facilities totaling approximately 1,600 units that are located in the Austin area. Two of the properties are located within the city limits at 8200 S. I-35 Service Road and 8327 S. Congress Ave., and the third is located in the western suburb of Bee Cave. The properties traded as part of a portfolio sale that totaled 6,550 units across 11 facilities, with the other eight assets being located in California and Oregon. Brian Somoza, Steve Mellon, Matthew Wheeler, Adam Roossien and Jake Kinnear of JLL represented the seller, Pegasus Group, in the portfolio sale to California-based SecureSpace Self Storage,

