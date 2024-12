SOUTHAVEN, MISS. AND BUFORD, GA. — JLL has negotiated the $25 million sale of a hotel portfolio in the Memphis suburb of Southaven, as well as the $11 million sale of a hotel in Buford. The properties included the Courtyard Memphis Southaven (85 rooms), the Residence Inn Southaven (78 rooms) and the Fairfield Inn & Suites Buford (94 rooms).

C.J. Kelly and Bobby Norwood of JLL represented the buyer, Woodvale Opportunity Fund I, in the transaction. The seller was Chartwell Hospitality.