JLL Negotiates Sale of Three Houston Self-Storage Facilities Totaling 1,606 Units

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — JLL has negotiated the sale of three self-storage facilities totaling 1,606 units in the Houston area that are operated under the Go Store It brand. The facilities are located at 2919 S. Highway 146 in the Bacliff area on the city’s southeast side and 12610 Tanner Road and 4100 W. 34th St. in northwest Houston. All three properties were built in the past 25 years and offer climate- and non-climate-controlled space. Matthew Wheeler, Adam Roossien, Brian Somoza and Steve Mellon of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Madison Capital Group and affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management, in the transaction. Griffin Guthneck, also with JLL, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the purchase, which was part of a larger, 340,000-square-foot (net rentable) portfolio deal that included two facilities in Rhode Island. The buyer was not disclosed.

