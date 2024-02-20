Tuesday, February 20, 2024
JLL Negotiates Sale of Three-Property Seniors Housing Portfolio in Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

WILDWOOD, TOWN AND COUNTRY, AND KANSAS CITY, MO. — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the sale of three seniors housing communities in Wildwood, Town and Country, and the Burlington Creek area of Kansas City. The sales price was undisclosed. The portfolio comprises 252 units of private pay assisted living and memory care with comprehensive amenities. The properties were built between 2016 and 2018. Jay Wagner, Rick Swartz and Jim Dooley of JLL represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, a joint venture between Artemis Real Estate Partners, Scarp Ridge Capital Partners and Arrow Senior Living. Scarp Ridge spearheaded the acquisition, which was capitalized by Artemis. Arrow is taking over operations of the three communities. The acquisition is the first for the joint venture.

