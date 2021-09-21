REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of Two Active Adult Communities in Dallas Area Totaling 360 Units

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

DFW-Active-Adult

Pictured is one of the two active adult communities in the Dallas area that was recently purchased by Capital Seniors Housing.

ARLINGTON AND PLANO, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of The Orchards at Arlington Heights and The Orchards at Market Plaza, two active adult communities In the Dallas area totaling 360 units. The second community is located in Plano. The age-restricted properties offer amenities such as clubhouses, pools, movie theaters, game rooms, salons, fitness centers, gift-wrapping stations and activity rooms. Cody Tremper and Mike Garbers of JLL represented the seller, Kompass Kapital Management LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was Capitol Seniors Housing.

