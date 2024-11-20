JLL Negotiates Sale of Two Industrial Buildings in American Canyon, California

AMERICAN CANYON, CALIF. — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the sale of two industrial buildings totaling 1.3 million square feet of Class A space within Napa Logistics Park in American Canyon. A global investment advisor sold the asset to EQT Exeter for an undisclosed price.

The assets include:

1 Middleton Way, a 646,000-square-foot facility on 41.8 acres, offers a clear height of 32 feet, cross-dock configuration with 150 loading docks, four grade-level doors and ESFR sprinklers. The property is fully leased to IKEA.

400 Boone Drive, a 702,000-square-foot building on 37.4 acres, features a clear height of 40 feet, 130 loading docks, four grade-level doors and ESFR sprinklers. Biagi Bros Inc. occupies 50 percent of the property.

Ryan Sitov, Melinda Marino, Glen Dowling, Matt Bracco and Chris Neeb of JLL Investment Sales and Advisory represented the seller in the deal.