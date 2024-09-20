JLL Negotiates Sales of Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 335,806 SF in Metro Chicago

CAROL STREAM AND ELMHURST, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the sales of two Class A industrial assets in Chicago’s North DuPage County submarket for undisclosed prices. Carol Stream Logistics Center in Carol Stream totals 185,796 square feet, while I-290 Distribution Center in Elmhurst spans 150,010 square feet. Kurt Sarbaugh, Ed Halaburt, Sean Devaney and John Huguenard of JLL represented the seller in both transactions. Brian Walsh, Lucas Borges and Matt Stewart of JLL arranged acquisition financing through a life insurance company for I-290 Distribution Center.

Constructed in 2020, Carol Stream Logistics Center features a clear height of 32 feet, 190-foot truck court depth, full concrete parking lots, ESFR fire protection and ample trailer parking capacity. The building, situated in the Carol Point Business Center, is fully leased to a single tenant with approximately five years of lease term remaining. Prologis was the buyer.

The I-290 Distribution Center, completed in 2022, features a clear height of 32 feet, separate ingress/egress for truck and car traffic, ESFR fire protection, LED motion sensors, a 130-foot truck court, 15 dock-high doors and 138 parking spaces. The property is fully leased to a global packaging manufacturing company.