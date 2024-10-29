Tuesday, October 29, 2024
AcquisitionsGeorgiaIndustrialSoutheast

JLL Negotiates Sale of Two Infill Industrial Properties in Metro Atlanta Totaling 253,545 SF

by John Nelson

MORROW AND DORAVILLE, GA. — JLL has negotiated the sale of two infill industrial properties in the Atlanta suburbs of Morrow and Doraville totaling 253,545 square feet. Jim Freeman, Matt Wirth, Dennis Mitchell and Britton Burdette of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Faropoint purchased both facilities for an undisclosed price.

The properties include a 163,524-square-foot, cross-dock facility located at 48-50 Best Friend Road in Morrow that was fully leased at the time of sale to Currey & Co. Inc., as well as a 90,012-square-foot, rear-load facility located at 1056 Personal Place in Doraville that is fully leased to MWD Logistics Inc. 

