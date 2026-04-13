Monday, April 13, 2026
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Belcourt-Park
The acquired properties include Belcourt Park (pictured), a 76-unit apartment community located at 1710 Belcourt Ave. in Nashville, Tenn.
AcquisitionsMultifamilySoutheastTennessee

JLL Negotiates Sale of Two Nashville Multifamily Communities Totaling 177 Units

by Abby Cox

NASHVILLE, TENN. — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the sale of two apartment properties in Nashville’s Hillsboro Village neighborhood totaling 177 units: Belcourt Park and Village 21 at Regions Park. Nick Brown, Peter Yorck and John Weber of JLL represented the seller, Atlanta-based TriBridge Residential, in the off-market transaction. A partnership between Harrison Street Asset Management and Nashville-based Elmington Residential purchased the properties for $54.8 million, according to the Nashville Business Journal.

Village 21 at Regions Park opened in 2017 and offers 101 units, including retail space with tenants such as E3 Chophouse, Taco Mama and Bad Ass Coffee, among others. Elmington and Harrison Street only acquired the apartment portion of the development.

Belcourt Park, a 76-unit property, stands four stories tall with units averaging 646 square feet in size.  

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