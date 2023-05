THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of two office buildings totaling 153,294 square feet in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston. The buildings sit on a combined 9.8 acres at 10200 Grogans Mill Road and 1610 Woodstead Court and had a collective occupancy rate of about 67 percent at the time of sale. Rick Goings, Marty Hogan and Kevin McConn of JLL represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.