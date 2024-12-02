Monday, December 2, 2024
16980-Via-Tazon-San-Diego-CA
The 35,312-square-foot flex office building at 16980 Via Tazon in San Diego was fully vacant at the time of sale.
JLL Negotiates Sale of Vacant 35,312 SF Flex Office Building in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the sale of a fully vacant flex office building located at 16980 Via Tazon in San Diego. Montana Avenue Capital Partners sold the asset to a private investor for $9.9 million in an all-cash, off-market transaction.

Built in 1984, the single-story, 35,312-square-foot property can accommodate a variety of uses, including wet/dry lab, manufacturing and creative office space. The building features 14- to 16-foot clear heights and roll-up doors for grade-level loading.

Bob Prendergast, Lynn LaChapelle and Zac Saloff of JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team represented the seller in the deal.

