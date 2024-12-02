JLL Negotiates Sale of Vacant 35,312 SF Flex Office Building in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the sale of a fully vacant flex office building located at 16980 Via Tazon in San Diego. Montana Avenue Capital Partners sold the asset to a private investor for $9.9 million in an all-cash, off-market transaction.

Built in 1984, the single-story, 35,312-square-foot property can accommodate a variety of uses, including wet/dry lab, manufacturing and creative office space. The building features 14- to 16-foot clear heights and roll-up doors for grade-level loading.

Bob Prendergast, Lynn LaChapelle and Zac Saloff of JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team represented the seller in the deal.