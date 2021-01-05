JLL Negotiates Two Industrial Leases Totaling 81,400 SF in Fairfield, New Jersey

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — JLL has negotiated two full-building industrial leases totaling 81,400 square feet in the Northern New Jersey city of Fairfield. Logistics firm Best Way Trucking Service Inc. signed a lease for 48,100 square feet, and fragrance supplier Excellentia International inked a deal for 33,300 square feet. Howard Weinberg of JLL represented the respective owners, PAN Realty and Patty Brothers Properties, in both sets of lease negotiations.