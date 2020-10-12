REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Two Office Leases Totaling 95,000 SF in Secaucus, New Jersey

The office building located at 500 Plaza Drive in Secaucus totals 461,525 square feet.

SECAUCUS, N.J. — JLL has negotiated two office leases totaling 95,000 square feet at 500 Plaza Drive in the New York City metro of Secaucus. Hartz Mountain Industries signed a new lease for 54,000 square feet, and AXA Equitable Life Insurance Co. renewed its lease for 41,000 square feet at the Class A building. David Stifelman and Timothy Greiner of JLL represented the landlord, Manulife Investment Management, in both lease negotiations. Geoffrey Schubert of CBRE represented Hartz Mountain Industries, and Matthew Astrachan of JLL represented AXA Equitable Life Insurance. The 11-story, 461,525-square-foot building is located within the 200-acre Harmon Meadow development at the junction of the New Jersey Turnpike and State Route 3.

