JLL Opens New Office at O’Hare Plaza in Chicago

CHICAGO — JLL has opened its new office at O’Hare Plaza, a Class A office complex located at 8755 W. Higgins Road near the Chicago O’Hare International Airport. The brokerage giant says that the new office uses a more efficient footprint that emphasizes amenity-rich design, communal workspaces and flexibility. The 5,748-square-foot space features city views, breakout areas, upgraded conference facilities and access to shared building amenities, including a tenant lounge with a restaurant/bar and outdoor spaces.

“This move is a tangible example of what we recommend to clients: create a workplace that earns the commute through experience, flexibility and thoughtful design,” says Marcellus Parker, head of corporate real estate, Americas, at JLL.

Sustainability and employee well-being were core considerations throughout the design and build-out. The office features LED lighting, occupancy sensors and daylight sensors in open office areas, indoor air quality sensors and biophilic elements such as planters.

The layout prioritizes access to natural light, with shared spaces such as the open office, meeting rooms and collaboration areas located along the window line. Height-adjustable desks and a range of meeting and collaboration settings support different work styles, while high-performance acoustic glass and sound-mitigating phone booths provide privacy. Open office workstations were reused from JLL’s previous O’Hare Plaza space, supporting material reuse and waste reduction.

JLL Design developed the vision for its new office based on the Y-shaped terminals of the O’Hare airport, creating a concept called “Grounded Connection.” The design concept reflects connectivity as both a physical and metaphorical framework. A central collaborative hub is surrounded by distinct “neighborhoods” that mirror the airport’s circulation.

The office houses JLL’s suburban office and industrial brokerage teams, property management professionals and Project Development Services team members. The new office complements JLL’s existing Chicago-area locations, including the firm’s global headquarters in downtown Chicago at Aon Center and an additional office at 150 N. Riverside. LaSalle Investment Management, JLL’s investment management arm, is located at 333 W. Wacker Drive. The firm maintains a suburban Westmont office at 700 Oakmont Lane.