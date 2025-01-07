Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
K2 Apartments rises 34 stories with 496 units.
IllinoisLoansMidwestMultifamily

JLL Originates $113.7M Loan for Refinancing of Chicago Apartment Tower

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — JLL Capital Markets has originated a $113.7 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of K2 Apartments, a 34-story apartment tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. The 496-unit property is located at 365 N. Halsted St. just west of the Chicago River. Constructed in 2013, K2 Apartments features a range of units from studios to three-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a pool, terrace lounge, movie theater room, 24-hour concierge service, a dog park and indoor basketball court. Danny Kaufman, Medina Spiodic and Rebecca Brielmaier of JLL arranged the seven-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Georgetown Co.

You may also like

Cottonwood Group Provides $284M in Financing for East...

Palladium USA Breaks Ground on $30M Mixed-Income Multifamily...

Cohen Investment Group Obtains $51.5M Refinancing for Industrial...

CBRE Arranges $30.2M Loan for Cornerstone One Office...

JLL Arranges Acquisition Loan for Industrial Outdoor Storage...

Colliers Mortgage Provides Agency Loan for 193-Unit Canyon...

Legacy Partners, DWS Break Ground on 346-Unit Multifamily...

Northwind Group Provides $62.5M Acquisition Loan for Office...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 158-Unit Apartment Complex in...