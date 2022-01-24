REBusinessOnline

JLL Places $10.2M Acquisition Loan for Jersey City Warehouse

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, New Jersey, Northeast

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — JLL has placed a $10.2 million acquisition loan for the Nestlé Waters Building, a 65,715-square-foot warehouse in Jersey City. An affiliate of the Swiss food supplier has utilized the entirety of the property, which was originally built in 1971, since 2008 as a distribution outlet for its bottled water products. Building features include a clear height of 24 feet, 11 dock-high doors and 15,000 square feet of office space. Jon Mikula of JLL arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of the borrower, Cohen Asset Management.

