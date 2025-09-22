JLL Places $162M in Construction Financing for Central New Jersey Multifamily Project

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — JLL has placed $162 million in construction financing for The Raye by Vermella, a 534-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Central New Jersey community of New Brunswick. The Raye by Vermella will consist of two five-story buildings with studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will be developed across two phases. Amenities will include a pool area with a courtyard and grilling stations, a fitness center, package lockers, clubroom, gaming/bar room, podcast rooms, children’s playroom and a pet spa. Thomas Didio, Thomas Didio Jr., Gerard Quinn and Michael Mataras of JLL arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan through Wells Fargo on behalf of the borrower, Russo Development.