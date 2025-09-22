Monday, September 22, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Raye-by-Vermella-New-Brunswick
Phase I of The Raye by Vermella, a new multifamily development in New Brunswick, will comprise 272 units and is approximately 65 percent preleased. Phase II will deliver an additional 262 units that are expected to be stabilized by mid- to late 2027.
LoansMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

JLL Places $162M in Construction Financing for Central New Jersey Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — JLL has placed $162 million in construction financing for The Raye by Vermella, a 534-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Central New Jersey community of New Brunswick. The Raye by Vermella will consist of two five-story buildings with studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will be developed across two phases. Amenities will include a pool area with a courtyard and grilling stations, a fitness center, package lockers, clubroom, gaming/bar room, podcast rooms, children’s playroom and a pet spa. Thomas Didio, Thomas Didio Jr., Gerard Quinn and Michael Mataras of JLL arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan through Wells Fargo on behalf of the borrower, Russo Development.

You may also like

Berkeley Investments Sells Boston Apartment Complex for $37.8M

Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $8.9M Sale of Multifamily...

HKS Real Estate Arranges $6.9M in Acquisition Financing...

Odin Properties Breaks Ground on 51-Unit Affordable Housing...

Madison Communities Opens 253-Unit Apartment Property in Charlotte

Churchill Stateside Provides $11M Construction Loan for Seniors...

Kennedy Wilson Agrees to Acquire Toll Brothers’ Apartment...

Cottonwood Group Provides $105M Construction Loan for Austin...

Multifamily Group Arranges Sale of 168-Unit Complex in...