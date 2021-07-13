REBusinessOnline

JLL Places $9M Loan for Refinancing of Office Building in Eatontown, New Jersey

Posted on by in Loans, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

EATONTOWN, N.J. — JLL has placed a $9 million loan for the refinancing of Meridian Center II, an 80,188-square-foot office building in the coastal New Jersey city of Eatontown. Built on 4.6 acres in 1988, the property was 92 percent leased at the time of the loan closing to tenants such as Hackensack Meridian Health, Wayside Technology Group and Altair Health. Michael Klein, Max Custer and Gerard Quinn of JLL arranged the loan, specific terms of which were not disclosed, on behalf of the borrower, locally based development and management firm The Donato Group.

