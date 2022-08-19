JLL, Poag Shopping Centers Enter Partnership to Acquire, Redevelop Mixed-Use Assets

CHICAGO — Chicago-based JLL has entered into a strategic partnership with Memphis, Tenn.-based Poag Shopping Centers to acquire and redevelop mixed-use assets. Poag will provide development and redevelopment services for JLL-managed centers across the U.S., while JLL will provide management and operational services to Poag’s 10 open-air lifestyle centers. Poag will partner with JLL on its existing pipeline of redevelopment work and intends to grow this platform as more malls and open-air centers are revamped for today’s changing retail environment. Poag will also work with JLL to answer requests for proposals for large mixed-use developments that integrate retail with a variety of other uses.