JLL Provides $107.2M Agency Acquisition Loan for Waypointe Apartments in Norwalk, Connecticut

NORWALK, CONN. — JLL has provided a $107.2 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan for The Waypointe, a 464-unit apartment community in Norwalk that also houses 56,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a fitness center, game room, saltwater pool and two parking garages totaling 1,027 spaces. Scott Aiese, Peter Rotchford, Alex Staikos and Brendan Collins of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Invictus Real Estate Partners. The Waypointe was 93 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing.