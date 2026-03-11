Wednesday, March 11, 2026
JLL Provides $125.5M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has provided a $125.5 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Union Channel, a 224-unit apartment building located in the Gowanus area of Brooklyn. Designed by Fogarty Finger Architecture, the building is the first of four within the Gowanus Wharf development and also houses 22,226 square feet of retail space. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, with 25 percent of residences reserved as affordable housing. Amenities include a rooftop pool and sundeck, fitness center with a yoga studio and a coworking lounge. Christopher Peck, Peter Rotchford, Nicco Lupo and Michael Shmuely of JLL originated the seven-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Charney Cos., Tavros and Canyon Partners Real Estate.

