JLL Provides $18.2M Acquisition Loan for Affordable Housing Community in Lafayette, Indiana

LAFAYETTE, IND. — JLL Capital Markets has provided an $18.2 million Freddie Mac loan for the acquisition of Cambridge Estates, a 358-unit affordable housing community in Lafayette. About 41 percent of the units are covered by a long-term, project-based Section 8 Housing Assistance Payments contract. Constructed between 1973 and 1977, Cambridge Estates includes 40 buildings and is located at 3605 Brandywine Court. Brock Yaffe, Tony Nargi and Nelson Almond of JLL originated the fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Brikwell.