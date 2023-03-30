Thursday, March 30, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Cambridge Estates features 358 units across 40 garden-style buildings.
Affordable HousingIndianaLoansMidwestMultifamily

JLL Provides $18.2M Acquisition Loan for Affordable Housing Community in Lafayette, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

LAFAYETTE, IND. — JLL Capital Markets has provided an $18.2 million Freddie Mac loan for the acquisition of Cambridge Estates, a 358-unit affordable housing community in Lafayette. About 41 percent of the units are covered by a long-term, project-based Section 8 Housing Assistance Payments contract. Constructed between 1973 and 1977, Cambridge Estates includes 40 buildings and is located at 3605 Brandywine Court. Brock Yaffe, Tony Nargi and Nelson Almond of JLL originated the fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Brikwell.

You may also like

Santander Bank, TD Bank Provide $100M Construction Loan...

Hunt Capital Partners Invests $6.2M in LIHTC Equity...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 60-Bed Seniors...

Dick’s Sporting Goods to Open at Rosedale Center...

CBRE Negotiates Office Headquarters Lease for Chicago Red...

O2C Brands Signs 75,036 SF Industrial Lease in...

Quantum Brokers $4M Sale of Retail Center in...

PSRS Arranges $5.9M in Financing for Industrial Property...

University of California Approves Plans for $1.1B Student...