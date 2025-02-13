Thursday, February 13, 2025
Red Table Apartments in Gypsum, Colo., offers 77 apartments.
JLL Provides $18.7M Loan for Red Table Apartments in Gypsum, Colorado

by Amy Works

GYPSUM, COLO. — JLL Capital Markets has provided an $18.7 million Freddie Mac loan for Red Table Apartments, a multifamily property in Gypsum. Tony Nargi of JLL Capital Market’s Debt Advisory led the team that arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Brikwell.

Located at 765 Red Table Drive, Red Table Apartments offers 77 studio, one- and two-bedroom units in a three-story building. Units feature hard surface LVP flooring, stainless steel appliances and butcher box countertops. Situated on 3.5 acres, the community offers commercial laundry facilities, a basketball court, community grills, a picnic patio area and 45 attached and detached garages. The property was built in 2009 and expanded in 2018.

