JLL Provides $20.4M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Asset in East Haven, Connecticut

EAST HAVEN, CONN. — JLL has provided a $20.4 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of 510 Main, a 214-unit multifamily asset in East Haven, located in the southern coastal part of the state. The property features studio and one-bedroom units that range in size from 425 to 482 square feet and include private balconies/patios. The amenity package consists of a fitness center, coffee bar, a Wi-Fi resident lounge and a package locker system. Elliott Throne, Mona Carlton, Alex Staikos and Amit Kakar of JLL originated the 10-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Beachwold Residential.