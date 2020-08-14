REBusinessOnline

JLL Provides $20.5M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Asset in Jersey City

Garabrant-Jersey-City

Garabrant is a six-story multifamily building in Jersey City that was completed in 2019.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — JLL has provided a $20.5 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Garabrant, a multifamily asset located in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood of Jersey City. Built in 2019, the six-story property features studio, one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, hardwood floors and island kitchens. Amenities include a fitness center, rooftop terrace, outdoor grilling areas, a sauna and bike storage space. Matthew Pizzolato of JLL originated the 10-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Point Capital Development LLC.

