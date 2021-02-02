REBusinessOnline

JLL Provides $20M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Building in Jersey City

Solaris Lofts in Jersey City totals 72 units. The property was built in 2019.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — JLL has provided a $20 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Solaris Lofts, a 72-unit apartment building with ground-floor retail space in Jersey City. Built in 2019, the five-story building features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 733 square feet and amenities such as a fitness center, dog park, resident lounge and a rooftop deck. Matthew Pizzolato and Thomas Didio of JLL originated the 10-year, floating-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, PERE Holdings.

