JLL Provides $31.2M Refinancing for Epoque Golden Multifamily Community in Colorado

Posted on by in Colorado, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Epoque-Golden-Golden-CO

Epoque Golden in Golden, Colo., features 120 apartments, a swimming pool, fitness center, courtyard with fire pits and grilling areas and work-from-home space.

GOLDEN, COLO. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $31.2 million refinancing for Epoque Golden, an apartment property at 1175 Newstar Way in Golden. Eric Tupler and Tony Nargi of JLL Capital Markets secured the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Freddie Mac Multifamily for the borrower team, including Forum Real Estate Group. JLL Real Estate Capital, a Freddie Mac Optigo lender, will service the loan.

Constructed in 2019, Epoque Golden features 120 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, quartz countertops, full-size washers/dryers, private balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center with outdoor yoga terrace, landscaped courtyard with fire pits and grilling area, a speakeasy, private dining room, work-from-home space, electric vehicle charging station and golf and ski storage.





