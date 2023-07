WEST ST. PAUL, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has provided a $34.6 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Savor Apartments in West St. Paul. The 200-unit, mid-rise apartment complex was built in 2022. Amenities include an entertainment suite, community room, game room, coffee bar, rooftop lounge and sky deck, fitness center and work-from-home suites. Scott Streiff and Scott Loving of JLL originated the 10-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Roers Cos.